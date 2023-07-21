Barcelona close to selling talented young midfielder for €10m with buyback option

Barcelona are on the verge of making their third sale of the summer for a fee, with Nico Gonzalez on the way out.

The 21-year-old midfielder was left off Barcelona’s preseason tour by Xavi Hernandez, with the manager explaining that he would not have the minutes he desired in the first team.

Initially it had been suggested that he might join Porto on loan with an option for the Portuguese side to buy him permanently, but Sport now report that it will be a permanent deal. Barcelona will include an option to buy Nico back though. The deal taking him to Porto is believed to be around €10m.