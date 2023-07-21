Atletico Madrid in need of exits club sources say, midfielder hunt slows

Atletico Madrid need to sell before they can continue addressing their needs this summer.

That is the message coming from within the club, as they look to build out their squad yet further. Having already added four defenders to the fold, Los Rojiblancos are now looking for a midfielder to play at the base of the formation. If and when Alvaro Morata does leave the club for one of the numerous offers he has on the table, then they will also go back into the market for a new striker.

Yet Marca say that they are rewquired to sell before they can make that happen. Saul Niguez recently took back the number 8 shirt he had vacated peviously, which many took as a sign that he would be staying at the club, but he remains someone they would be open to losing.

In addition, there is the possibility of Morata exiting, and the Joao Felix situation. This week Olympique Marseille have also been linked with a move for Thomas Lemar too, which could be the most likely source of income after Morata, and is surplus to requirements.

One or more of these sales are necessary in order for Los Colchoneros to get their hands on the midfielder they want, which in this case is thought to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Negotiations have slowed for the Danish midfielder, which logically could be assumed to be a result of the lack of movement out of the Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid have done the majority of their business early, but it seems like Diego Simeone is keen on another midfielder, which will allow either Koke Resurreccion to rest, or to move forward.