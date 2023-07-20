What Real Madrid Fans Should Expect Next Season

For most teams, ending the season with three trophies would be fantastic. However, when it comes to Real Madrid, it greatly depends on which three trophies were added to their cabinet. Although Los Blancos won the Copa Del Rey, Club World Cup, and Super Cup, the 22/23 campaign was ultimately disappointing for a team that always sets its sights on the biggest prizes in club football.

Having lost out on La Liga to Barcelona and the Champions League to Manchester City, there is hope for a return to form in the upcoming season. But will the club have enough to be competitive in the two competitions they value the most? Let’s take a look at what Real Madrid fans can expect next season.

Champions League Glory?

If there is one competition that Real Madrid is synonymous with, it’s the Champions League. In recent years, Europe’s premier football tournament has largely belonged to Madrid, with Los Blancos clinching five tournament victories in the past decade. Will this year bring another triumph? Fans familiar with football betting will know that Madrid are rarely pre-season favorites to lift the trophy, and this year is no exception. Manchester City and Bayern Munich are considered stronger contenders based on the odds. However, Real Madrid have defied expectations before, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they do what they always seem to do and win the competition, especially if they manage to secure the signing of Mbappe this summer.

Bellingham: The New Generation

The signing of Jude Bellingham was a major coup for Real Madrid, as he was highly sought after by all the top clubs. Real Madrid has a reputation for securing their desired players, and Bellingham is no exception. Despite being only 20 years old, the English midfielder has already proven his ability to perform on the world’s biggest football stages, so we can expect him to be an immediate contributor to the team.

However, Bellingham’s arrival may prompt a tactical shift from manager Ancelotti. With Kroos and Modric still dominating in midfield, the Italian coach will need to find a way to accommodate Bellingham in the lineup. The young midfielder is likely to occupy a number ten role, particularly since Karim Benzema has departed the club. Real Madrid fans should be thrilled at the prospect of Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Junior forming a dynamic front three.

La Liga: More Competitive Than Last Year

Failing to win La Liga is not a source of shame, but Real Madrid fans expect the club to be competitive. However, in the 22/23 season, they fell short in that regard. Barcelona claimed the title without needing to produce anything extraordinary, which was unacceptable to the fans. The upcoming season is expected to be different. With Bellingham in the squad, Real Madrid will be better prepared to handle the challenges of competing on multiple fronts. It wouldn’t be surprising if Real Madrid emerges as the victors in La Liga, particularly considering Barcelona’s lack of significant squad strengthening so far.

Mbappe To Join?

The big question on everyone’s mind is whether Mbappe will join Real Madrid. The answer is a resounding yes, but the timing of the move remains uncertain. It seems that PSG is growing impatient with the French superstar, potentially opening a window of opportunity for him to move to the Bernabeu this summer. If the transfer happens, Real Madrid will become one of the most formidable teams in the world, alongside Manchester City, setting the stage for an intriguing campaign.