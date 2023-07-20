WATCH: Joao Felix appears to clash with Atletico Madrid teammate during training session

Joao Felix has been in the headlines this week, after he recently expressed his desire to play for Barcelona, rivals of current club Atletico Madrid.

Understandably, Felix’s comments have not gone down well at Los Colchoneros. Club officials have been furious with the Portuguese, as have his teammates in Diego Simeone’s first team.

Despite this, Felix is still involved with pre-season training at Atletico. On Thursday, after the conclusion of one of the drills, the 23-year-old appeared to be in a heated exchange with Thomas Lemar, which also involved them throwing a bib at each other.

Tension between João Félix and Thomas Lemar or just playful banter? 🤔👇pic.twitter.com/802kXDBFec — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 20, 2023

It’s hardly surprising that tensions are running high between Felix and the rest of the Atletico Madrid squad. It certainly appears that he doesn’t want to be at the club anymore, although given that there is little interest in his services at the moment, he is likely to remain for the next few weeks at least.