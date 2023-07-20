Sporting Director confirms Barcelona will sign Spanish right-back “imminently”

Barcelona have been very active in the transfer market, for both their first team and subsidiary. Over the next few weeks, that is not expected to stop, especially for the latter.

Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic squad has been gutted so far this summer. Numerous players have already departed the club, including Victor Barbera and Ilias Akhomach, while others will be sent on loan for the 2023-24 season.

To compensate, Mikayil Faye was signed last month, and that is expected to be followed up by Chelsea winger Tudor Mendel-Idowu, who has been heavily linked with a move to Catalonia over the last couple of weeks.

The latest addition will be Trilli – the 20-year-old will join Barcelona imminent, according to Deportivo La Coruna’s Sporting Director Fernando Soriano (via Sport).

“We are writing all the documentation. His signing for Barca is imminent. In fact, he is already allowed not to train with us because of how advanced everything is.”

Trilli is highly-rated within Spanish football, and Barcelona will hope that he can become a welcome addition over the next few years, as well as being someone that can be relied upon in the first team.