Six challenges for Robert Lewandowski ahead of second Barcelona season

On the whole, there is no doubt that the big goal for Barcelona this season, beyond looking to retain their La Liga title, it to improve in Europe. Robert Lewandowski (and Marc-Andre ter Stegen) inspired them to league success, but he has a number of personal milestones to aim for in his second season too.

Lewandowski won the Pichichi award for the top goalscorer in Spain last season, scoring 23 times – with a four-goal gap to Karim Benzema. Above all, he will be aiming to continue as the top scorer next season. Should he manage to do so, it will be his 11th time as the sharpest in a league.

He will also be hoping to crack the 30-goal mark. It’s something he achieved five times with Bayern Munich, and while 23 goals is a good return, with four extra games than in the Bundesliga, Lewandowski is likely to want more next season.

MD point out that not only does he have a new home ground to score at in Montjuic, in total there are 13 stadiums he is yet to find the back of the net in; Santiago Bernabeu, Metropolitano, Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Balaidos, Montilivi, El Sadar, San Mames, La Ceramica, Power Horse Stadium, Mendizorroza, Los Carmenes, Gran Canaria and Montjuic.

In particular, Lewandowski will want to beat Thibaut Courtois in the Real Madrid goal, something he couldn’t manage in two attempts in La Liga last season.

While Barcelona started off with a lethal attack, it was their defence that ended up star of the show last season, and the Polish hitman will hope they play with more flair next season. That would enable him to perhaps get his first Barcelona hat-trick.

Finally, and perhaps most simple of all, Lewandowski will want to score a penalty. Missing his only effort against Almeria in La Liga, he was unable to convert last season.

