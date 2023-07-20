Ronald Araujo promises to be “born leader” for Barcelona even if captaincy snub occurs

Barcelona will be going into the 2023-24 season without two of their most experienced players from recent years, as both Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba opted to leave the club earlier this summer in order to join Inter Miami.

It also means that Barcelona have lost two of their captains, meaning that these positions will be up for grabs to current first team players. Sergi Roberto is expected to be first choice, with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen also in the group, but the other two are yet to be known.

Ronald Araujo is sure to be one of those in contention, but even if he snubbed for the role, he will continue to be a leader on the pitch for Barcelona, as per Sport.

“It’s always a pride to be captain of this team, but it’s not up to me. It’s something that people other than me will decide. I consider myself a leader with the role or not. I consider myself a born leader and that will always be the case.”

There is little doubt that Araujo will be a Barcelona captain in the future, and he could be one in the next few weeks. Irrespective of whether he is or not, he is sure to continue giving 100% for the Blaugrana for many years to come.