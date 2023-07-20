Real Madrid tie up deal for academy gem who is ‘as good as Lamine Yamal’

Real Madrid have sealed a new contract for one of their most promising talents in their academy. Talented attacking midfielder Paulo Iago, who has recently turned 16, and is now able to sign a contract, is tied to Real Madrid until 2025.

Iago featured for their Juvenil B side last season, which is to the under-19s, but will move to the A team this campaign, where he will work with the highly-rated Alvaro Arbeloa. Often part of the underage sides for the national team, Iago managed 12 goals and 11 assists in just 20 appearances last season.

At Barcelona, Lamine Yamal was the centre of attention in the final months of the season having made his debut under Xavi Hernandez at just 15, but Relevo compare him to Yamal, referring to him as just as good if not better. What is more, both share the same agent in Jorge Mendes, who is a magnet for the best young talent in Spain currently.

Aside from comparisons, Iago is no doubt one of the brightest at La Fabrica, and there are high hopes that he can make it in the first team. Such are the standards and the quality of the competition, it will take a leap of faith from whomever is in charge at the time to ensure he gets his shot.