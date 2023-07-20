Real Madrid put starlet Arda Guler on special training plan

Real Madrid appear to be delighted with new Turkish sensation Arda Guler. Not only did the 18-year-old turn down Barcelona to sign for them, he has been impressing in his first weeks in training.

Dripping with quality, Guler has been one of the stars of the shown so far in preseason, albeit without having played a game. Many thought he would leave on loan this season, but Guler was adamant that he was staying and seems to have confidence he will get game time – as Carlo Ancelotti appears to have promised.

As per Diario AS, his decision to cut his holidays short and join up with the team has gone down well, and in addition with his quality, has already won him some favour. But there was one thing they noticed thereafter.

Los Blancos have now designed a special training programme for Guler in a bid to get the best out of him as soon as possible. While the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes arrived in good shape, Real Madrid feel they need to bulk Guler up with muscle, and ensure he can take the hits involved in Spanish football.

Rodrygo reportedly gained three kilograms of pure muscle in his first season, and although they do not want to inhibit his pace, creativiity or ability to move as he does, they will look to do something smiilar with Guler.

It is early days for Guler at the Santiago Bernabeu. Yet things could scarcely have gone better so far. If Guler can burst onto the scene in La Liga in the same way he has done in training, he will give Los Blancos a vision few others in their squad have.