New Girona signing Pablo Torre won’t be allowed to face Barcelona next season

On Tuesday, Girona announced the signing of Pablo Torre from Barcelona. The young midfielder joins on a season-long loan deal in search of regular first team football, which was hard to come by last season.

Barcelona have very high hopes for Torre, who was signed from Racing Santander last summer. They are keen for him to continue his development by playing regularly, which is something that would not have happened under Xavi Hernandez next season.

However, there will be two matches in which Torre won’t next season, and that is against his parent club. As reported by Relevo, Barcelona have imposed a “fear clause” in Torre’s loan deal, which means that he is ineligible to face Xavi’s side.

Barcelona did the same last season with Ez Abde and Nico Gonzalez when they were at Osasuna and Valencia respectively, and Xavi is believed to have been a deciding factor in the decision to implement it for Torre, which underlines how much of a threat he believes the youngster can be.