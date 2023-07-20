Milan set to miss out on Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma ahead of Premier League move

Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma is set to return to the Premier League this summer, after an unsuccessful loan spell with Tottenham Hotspur.

Danjuma, 26, moved to Spurs on loan last January but failed to make the desired impact. However he did not appear to ever be in Villarreal’s plans for this season, and they were in negotiations with Milan for a loan deal.

The Rossoneri were due to pay €5m and Danjuma’s wages for his services, but Everton also showed and interest and want him on loan. Relevo say that Danjuma accepted the chance to go to Everton and the Premier League as soon as it appeared – Milan look unlikely to get their man. The deal will not include an option to buy Danjuma.

The Dutch striker initially had success in England with Bournemouth in the Championship before moving to the Yellow Submarine. Clearly keen on England, Danjuma is no doubt aware of the financial rewards available. For Villarreal, after a season marred by injury and inconsistency at Spurs, they will feel a strong campaign this time round can spike his value.