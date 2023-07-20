Las Palmas terminate contract of 18-year-old player convicted of domestic abuse

Cases of abuse involving footballers have been major topics over the last few days. Former Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of rape and attempted rape last week, which prompted messages of support and action from the likes of Memphis Depay and Vinicius Junior.

Celta Vigo striker Santi Mina had his appeal over his sentencing for sexual abuse rejected earlier this week, although the 27-year-old is taking the matter further. There has now been revelations on a similar case involving another LaLiga footballer.

Or rather, ex-LaLiga footballer. Joel Dominguez, who was convicted of domestic abuse earlier this year after assaulting his girlfriend, who was a minor at the time. Las Palmas had initial stuck by the 18-year-old, but they have now announced that his contract has been terminated.

Joel Domínguez no seguirá en la UD Las Palmas. 🔗 https://t.co/gtfKKRJ0HL pic.twitter.com/xJEeRkxD8v — UD Las Palmas (@UDLP_Oficial) July 20, 2023

Dominguez had been part of the first team’s pre-season training program, which started earlier this month, but he must now look for a new club following his Las Palmas exit.