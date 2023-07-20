Jordi Alba joins Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami as deal with MLS side is finally confirmed

Inter Miami have announced the signing of their third ex-Barcelona player, with Jordi Alba joining former teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at the MLS side.

Alba, who had been a free agent after leaving Barcelona at the end of last season, had been in talks with Inter Miami over the last few weeks, and club owner Jorge Mas recently confirmed that the operation was closed. The deal has now officially been completed and announced.

Inter Miami announced the signings of Messi and Busquets earlier this month, and by adding Alba to their ranks, they now have even more quality in Tata Martino’s first team squad.

Alba is expected to be unveiled in due course, and alongside his former Barcelona teammates, he will hope to turn around Inter Miami’s very poor start to the MLS season. They are in cup action this weekend, and it’s not yet known whether Alba will be involved.