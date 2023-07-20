Ex-Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu preparing defence against corruption accusations

Former Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu believes that the police report accusing him of corruption is lacking in evidence.

Yesterday it was revealed that Catalan police suspect Bartomeu of diverting club money for personal gains, including to an associate of his son, and to several journalists in return for good press. He allegedly did so through marketing agency Amalgama.

Sport say that Bartomeu is preparing to defend himself in court, but believes that he will not be convicted. He feels that the report is full of insinuations and lacking in proof that he committed the crimes alleged.

In terms of the journalists, he will point out that there are examples of the same journalists criticising him too, in spite of an email from Marcal Llorente saying ‘it will be difficult for me to return to my position as an objective journalist‘.

Clearly without details, it is difficult to determine what will come of the investigation. However given the rivalry between current President Joan Laporta and Bartomeu, it seems likely that the club will do all they can to help any investigations.

