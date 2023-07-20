Employees at Real Madrid have predicted date for Kylian Mbappe presentation

Real Madrid continue to wait to see how matters between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain will transpire, but some at the club believe they might not bide their time much longer.

PSG continue to maintain their strong stance that if Mbappe is not to renew his deal, then he must leave this summer. The French forward has not moved off his position yet either though, which is that he will finish his contract at the Parc des Princes next summer, and in theory move on a free – the one thing PSG want to avoid.

Real Madrid has been a relative graveyard in terms of information on Mbappe in recent weeks, as they wait to see how things transpire. The general understanding has been that they are happy to wait until next summer, unless a PSG and Mbappe come to the negotiating table with a proposal.

Yet Manu Sainz has told Diario AS that employees at the club believe Mbappe will be presented as a Real Madrid player between the first and the third of August. He is clear that it is a rumour amongst those at the club, rather than information from above, but nevertheless that is the feeling.

Real Madrid have just left the Spanish capital for the USA, where they have started their preseason tour. If that were to be the case, they would just be returning from the US. It would necessitate a deal to be done relatively swiftly, which so far has not been Mbappe’s style.