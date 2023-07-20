David Silva suffers ACL injury during pre-season training session, lengthy layoff expected

David Silva has been a revelation since returning to Spanish football with Real Sociedad. The veteran playmaker was exceptional last season, and was a large reason for La Real securing Champions League football for 2023-24.

However, it appears very unlikely that Silva will be able to take part in the competition during the upcoming season. This is because he has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during pre-season training, as confirmed by La Real.

“David Silva had to leave yesterday’s training session due to discomfort in his left knee. In the imaging tests performed, an anterior cruciate ligament injury was observed. At this moment it is pending to be evaluated by a specialist, something that will take place next week.”

The severity of the issue is not yet known, but with ACL injuries, the layoffs are often very long. This could mean that Silva misses the entire season for Real Sociedad, although he and the club will certainly hope that this isn’t the case.