Cristiano Ronaldo could lose Nike sponsorship after wearing Adidas shinpads during Celta Vigo friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo was back on Spanish soil earlier this week, as his Al Nassr side took on Celta Vigo in a pre-season friendly. Los Celestes secured an emphatic 5-0 victory, and Ronaldo, who only played in the first half, proceeded to make some bold claims on the European football landscape.

Further controversy has arisen surrounding Ronaldo. As reported by MD, he risks having his Nike contract torn up after being spotted wearing Adidas X Pro shinpads during the match against Celta.

This could be clashed as a breach of contract by Ronaldo, who has has been in partnership with Nike for 20 years, especially considering Adidas are Nike’s biggest competitors in the sports branding market.

Former Real Madrid forward Ronaldo typically wears personalised shinpads, but not on this occasion. It’s not yet clear why he wore Adidas, but it could certainly be costly for him, considering his current contract with Nike is worth a mammoth €170m.