Celta Vigo striker to submit another appeal over four-year prison sentence for sexual abuse

Earlier this week, Celta Vigo striker Santi Mina’s court appeal into his four-year sentence for sexual abuse was rejected, meaning that he will have to serve his time in prison.

Mina was accused of sexually abusing a woman in a campervan in Almeria in 2017, and as part of the sentencing, he has been forced to pay €25k in damages to the victim.

However, Mina is continuing to fight to avoid jail. According to Relevo, his defence team will submit another appeal, this time to the Supreme Court.

It is not yet known when Mina appeal will be heard, but the prosecution is set to ask for the 27-year-old to be held in preventive detention until the Supreme Court comes to a verdict. This is so he does not “evade” authorities, should his sentencing be confirmed.

Celta Vigo have yet to announce their decision on Mina. He only has one year left on his current contract at the club, but they could seek grounds for dismissal, although that is likely to depend on the Supreme Court’s decision.