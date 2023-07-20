Barcelona to miss out on right-back target as Premier League side move into pole position

One of the key areas that Barcelona have been looking to address during this summer’s transfer window is at right-back. Xavi Hernandez is very keen for a new option to be signed, as he only has makeshift and fringe players available at the moment (Jules Kounde, Sergi Roberto and Sergino Dest).

One of their targets has been Ivan Fresneda. The 18-year-old is expected to leave Real Valladolid this summer following their relegation, and Barcelona have been one of the clubs interested in signing him.

However, they put the operation on ice a few weeks ago, and it now appears that they will be unable to sign Fresneda this summer as according to BBC Sport, AFC Bournemouth are set to sign him.

🚨 BREAKING: Iván Fresneda seems to be moving away from Barcelona. Bournemouth have offered €17m for him and the player looks favorably on the operation because of the presence of Andoni Iraola as coach. @BBCSport 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/oaovpBKfaH — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 20, 2023

The Premier League have offered €17m for Fresneda, which is just below his release clause of €20m. He is said to be keen on the move, with head coach Andoni Iraola – formerly of Rayo Vallecano – a big reason for this.

It looks like Barcelona will have to go back to the drawing board in their search for a new right-back. Given their financial struggles, signing a top target is expected to be very difficult to achieve.