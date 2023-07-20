Barcelona planning exit for talented teenage winger with 6 Spanish clubs interested

Barcelona are have ended up with plentiful resources in their frontline, in spite of their financial issues, even if not all of them are performing to the level they might want. The result is that it has blocked the pathway for talented youngsters from La Masia.

Ez Abde could well fall victim to that blockage this summer, but another who seems certain to is Estanis Pedrola. The 19-year-old left winger took on a starring role for Barca Atletic last season, scoring 8 times in 21 starts under Rafa Marquez.

Blessed with pace and an ability to go past his man, Pedrola is difficult to stop in full flight, and even made his debut with the first team two seasons ago against Real Mallorca.

According to MD though, Barcelona feel he is now too good for Barca Atletic and the Primera RFEF, and so will look for a loan deal. They mention Lecce, Cadiz, Alaves, Osasuna, Girona, Real Valladolid and Elche as potential destinations.

Meanwhile Toni Juanmarti has revealed that the deal could even be a sale with a buyback option. He also claims that there are more offers from abroad, including one which would allow him to play European competition.

Lluvia de propuestas al Barça por Estanis Pedrola. Del extranjero -jugando competición europea-, de Primera y también de equipos top de 2da. Seguir en 1a RFEF no es opción. El extremo saldrá y el principal punto caliente es saber si será cesión o traspaso con cláusula recompra. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) July 19, 2023

As was seen with Osasuna and Abde last season, choosing the destination for a young player can be the difference between success and failure. Barcelona have loaned out numerous talented youngsters over the years, but few have come back taking a bigger leap than Abde, which was in no small part down to Osasuna and the environment at El Sadar.