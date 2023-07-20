Barcelona announce signing of 23-year-old goalkeeper from Gerard Pique’s FC Andorra

Barcelona have had a strong start to the summer transfer window, with efforts not only focused on Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad, but also Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side.

Marquez is expected to have something of a blank canvas to work with next season, as he has lost so much personnel for last season’s squad. Several players have left Barcelona on a permanent basis, while others will be sent out on loan.

As a result, reinforcements are desperate required, and they have now signed Marc Vidal from FC Andorra, the team of former defender Gerard Pique. The 23-year-old goalkeeper joins on a season-long season from the Segunda side.

❗️ 𝐔́𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀 𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐀 ✅ Marc Vidal, nuevo jugador del Barça Atlètic 😍 ¡Bienvenido! #ForçaBarça 💙❤️https://t.co/49ltWPijKr — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) July 20, 2023

Arnau Tenas was the starting keeper last season, and he has since left Barcelona following the expiry of his contract. They are trying to re-sign him, but it does not look likely at this stage. As a result, Vidal has been brought in.

Barcelona will hope that their subsidiary can build on last season’s promising campaign, which saw them narrowly miss out on promotion to the second tier of Spanish football. Marquez will hope that these signings will be excellent additions.