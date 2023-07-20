Atletico Madrid willing to accept €20m upwards for midfielder following Ligue 1 interest

Atletico Madrid have already agreed the sale of Geoffrey Kondogbia earlier in this transfer window, with the French midfielder heading to Olympique Marseille. The two clubs may do business again.

FootMercato say that OM are interested in bringing Atletico midfielder Thomas Lemar back to Ligue 1. Lemar moved to Los Colchoneros for €72m from AS Monaco five years ago, but save for one season where they won the title, has flattered to deceive. Between injuries and inconsistency, Lemar has never locked down a place under Diego Simeone.

🚨| JUST IN: Marseille have Thomas Lemar on their radar. A sum exceeding €20m could convince Atletico Madrid to let go of him. 🇫🇷 [🥇: @sebnonda & @Santi_J_FM] pic.twitter.com/NkHF5QpZfM — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 20, 2023

The report goes on to say that Lemar would be allowed out the door for offers exceeding €20m. Lemar renewed his deal until 2027 last season, but Atletico are probably aware that they are unlikely to get many higher offers for Lemar unless he turns things around, which looks improbable at this point. As one of the higher earners, he may allow them to strengthen elsewhere too.

Given Los Rojiblancos want to sign another central midfielder as it is, Lemar’s competition would consist of Koke Resurreccion, Rodrigo de Paul and Marcos Llorente, out of which he is probably bottom of the pecking order. He may feel better served by a fresh start.