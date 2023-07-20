Atletico Madrid identify Tottenham Hotspur star as primary midfield target, talks currently ongoing

Despite having already signed Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu, Cesar Azpilicueta and Santiago Mourino so far this summer, Atletico Madrid are not resting on their laurels, and they are looking to make further additions.

One area that Diego Simeone is keen to address is in midfield. He wants a new defensive midfielder, someone that can compete with club captain Koke, and several names have been linked over the last few weeks.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is one of those that Atletico are keen on, and Matteo Moretto has now reported that club officials have chosen the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder as their primary target to reinforce the defensive midfield position.

Hojbjerg is expected to be allowed to leave Spurs this summer, and they are currently in talks with Atletico over a deal for the Danish international.

Hojbjerg would be a fine signing for Atletico Madrid, although whether they are able to pull it off depends on finances. However, signs look promising at this stage.