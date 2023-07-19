‘Whomever doesn’t want to play shouldn’t be here’ – PSG chief sends strong message to Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi has sent a thinly veiled message to star forward Kylian Mbappe, as his future continues to be the defining story on which their summer hinges. Equally, it will no doubt define the summer of Real Madrid.

Mbappe has maintained that he wants to see out his contract, which expires at the end of this season. Yet PSG, desperate not to see him depart for free, have told Mbappe he must either sign a new deal or move on this summer.

Speaking at PSG’s preseason base, Al-Khelaifi explained to Cadena SER that if Mbappe in this case did not want to be at PSG, he should leave the club.

“The club is bigger than anyone here, including me. And whomever doesn’t want to play or doesn’t respect the badge shouldn’t be here. The best facilities in the world have been built, there are no more excuses. There is nothing missing. Concentrate on performing and then let the results come.”

Real Madrid seem content to continue waiting either for a deal to fall into their proverbial lap, or if needs be to wait until next summer, when a deal from Mbappe would be be far cheaper than paying a transfer fee.

As it is, the power lies with Mbappe. A renewal, a move or seeing out his contract all relies on his decision. Until his mind changes, nothing else will.