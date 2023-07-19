Atletico Madrid Barcelona

The formula which would allow Barcelona to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have always been open to a departure for Joao Felix this summer, and the Portuguese star has made little secret of his desires to leave too. Now, the ball is in Barcelona’s court though.

After Felix declared that it would be a ‘dream’ to join Barcelona, Atletico Madrid were reportedly furious with him. Yet Fabrizio Romano explained that Barcelona would try to sign Jorge Mendes’ client this summer, although he equally told Cadena SER that right now, a deal was impossible.

He went on to say that the transfer window was long, and that in July, that situation could change. According to Relevo and Diario AS, Atletico Madrid have given the green light for the deal. The potential formula that would allow Barcelona to make a move for Felix is a loan deal with an option to buy Felix.

Whether Barcelona can actually afford to Felix’s salary, is a different question. There are no guarantees that he would be a starter for Barcelona, and with his salary in excess of €10m, he would not fit into the strict salary structure that Director of Football Mateu Alemany has implemented, and it may be that Los Colchoneros are forced to pay some of his wages to make a deal happen. Additionally, Barcelona are yet to register their new signings so far.

Given there is a willing from all parties, Barcelona President Joan Laporta is self-proclaimed fan of Felix, a deal is always possible. If it does happen, there will no doubt be some tough negotiations are ahead.

