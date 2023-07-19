Sevilla set minimum price tag for Suso

Sevilla Sporting Director Victor Orta is navigating some rocky waters on his arrival in the post. However he will have to balance necessity with value in order to secure a good transfer window.

Manager Jose Luis Mendilibar has already declared that at least 10 players must leave this summer, none have done so since the beginning of the window. Currently they have 35 players in their squad.

Suso is one of the players that could leave, with a high salary and two years remaining on his deal. Diario AS say he has interest from Qatar (Al-Sadd) and Saudi Arabia (Al-Tawouun), but that Los Nervionenses will not allow him to leave for free.

With €8m still remaining to be ammortised from his transfer fee to Milan, Sevilla will at minimum ask for this so they are not losing money on a deal. Suso has missed both of their preseason friendlies so far, although it is claimed that is due to injury not isolation.

Meanwhile midfield lynchpin Fernando Reges also has interest from Saudi Arabia, his native Brazil and Ligue 1 in France, as per ED. None have met the magic number for either Sevilla or Fernando yet though, who has another year on his deal.