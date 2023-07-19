Real Madrid set asking price for youngster as Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano are one of several teams interested in Real Madrid youngster Marvin Park, according to reports in Madrid.

Park, 23, looks as if he will exit the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with just a year left on his deal and little hope of making it in the first team. He spent last season on loan at Las Palmas, where he was used as a right-back rather than a right-winger. Scoring and assisting once, he made 24 decent appearances for Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta.

According to Diario AS, Rayo want to repeat a similar trick with Marvin as they did with Fran Garcia, who just returned to Real Madrid for €5m. They want him to compete with current right-back Ivan Balliu, and Los Blancos are demanding €2m for him, but want to retain a 50% sell-on fee too.

While Balliu is a strong option at right-back, Pep Chavarria has struggled filling in on his wrong side, and Park would provide much more depth. The full-back area was important for Andoni Iraola, and it appears new Rayo manager Francisco will place emphasis on it too.