Real Madrid risk being made a fool off again by Kylian Mbappe as new PSG contract chances increase

Real Madrid have had a very strong transfer window so far, despite losing important first team players such as Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio. Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, Joselu Mato and Arda Guler have all been added to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, and further additions could follow.

Benzema has yet to be replaced by Florentino Perez, and although it looks unlikely at this stage, a new number nine would surely see people claiming betting offers in order to back Real Madrid for sweeping success next season, including in LaLiga and the Champions League.

This would especially be the case if it Kylian Mbappe that Los Blancos signed. The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital for several years now, but there appears to be a real belief that he will finally make the move soon.

Mbappe famously rejected Real Madrid last year in order to sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain. That was a two-year deal, which expires next summer, and the French international has recently stated that he does not intend to renew.

This would leave him free to join any club next summer as a free agent, and Real Madrid would surely be favourites to finally secure his signature. However, given that PSG don’t want to let Mbappe leave for free, a move could be brough forward to this summer, albeit a massive transfer fee would likely be required.

Either way, a move to Real Madrid in the next 12 months looks very likely for Mbappe. However, a recent report has suggested that PSG may be able to persuade Mbappe to sign a new contract this summer, on the stipulation that he is allowed to leave in 2024, but for a transfer fee, rather than as a free agent.

While Real Madrid are likely to have no problem in paying a transfer fee for Mbappe, that situation would certainly make Perez and co feel a sense of deja vu. PSG could very easily then decide to not sell next summer, which would leave Los Blancos back at square one.

If that looks like being a possibility, the best thing for Real Madrid to do would be to just sign Mbappe this summer. They will surely have doubts over him committing to a move next year, which 2022 very much fresh in their mind.

It remains to be seen how Real Madrid approach the Mbappe situation over the next few months, but Perez will be absolutely desperate to finally get his man. However, PSG are unlikely to make it very easy.

By Alejandro Fernandez