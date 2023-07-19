Real Madrid release squad list for preseason tour to US with surpise omission

Real Madrid have released their squad list for their preseason tour to the USA, ahead of their Wednesday flight across the Atlantic Ocean.

Carlo Ancelotti took just 25 players with him compared to the 32 headed with Barcelona on their tour, and included only one outfield youngster in his squad. Nico Paz, a talented midfielder of 18, was included in the squad to add to an already quality group in the middle of the pitch.

Outside of that, the main surprise was that Uruguayan youngster Alvaro Rodriguez did not make the cut. Making his debut last season and scoring in the Madrid derby, Ancelotti confirmed that he would promoted to the first team this summer. It appears he has tracked back on that decision, surprisingly leaving Rodriguez out.

Real Madrid have reportedly been working on a new 4-4-2 formation under Ancelotti this preseason, and the tour to the US will be the first opportunity to see how it functions. Their first fixture is against Milan on Sunday night local time, 04:00 CEST at the Rose Bowl.