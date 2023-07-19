Real Madrid find unique away to unveil 2023-24 away shirt ahead of US pre-season tour

On Wednesday, Real Madrid revealed their away kit for the 2023-24 season. However, rather than doing a traditional unveiling, they picked a rather unorthodox way of showing of their new jersey.

Carlo Ancelotti’s first team squad all wore the new blue-white-gold top for their flight to Los Angeles, where they will be continuing their pre-season preparations on their annual pre-season tour of the United States. Among those spotted in it were new signing Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler.

The kit, which will be on sale from the 21st of July (Friday) will be worn for the very first time this weekend, when Real Madrid take on AC Milan in their first official pre-season match.

Real Madrid will hope that their new away kit will be a lucky charm for them next season. Ancelotti’s side will be gunning for both LaLiga and the Champions League, having failed to win either competition last campaign.