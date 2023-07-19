Real Madrid defender reaches agreement with Real Sociedad

Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola looks set for a departure after five years at the club.

Odriozola, 27, signed for Los Blancos for €32m in 2018, but failed to make the desired impact on the right side of their defence. In spite of his pace, he never managed to convince the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti that he deserved more chances, finishing with just 92 minutes in 6 appearances last season.

After loan moves at Bayern Munich and Fiorentina, Odriozola returned to the Bernabeu looking to fight for minutes, but found himself behind Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez again.

He has been linked with a return to Serie A, but Relevo say he is closest to returning Real Sociedad. La Real have reached an agreement with Odriozola over a new deal. Now they must find a deal with Real Madrid, although they highlight that relations between both sides are good after a number of deals in recent years.

In all likelihood, Los Blancos will be happy to find an agreement for a player that is contributing relatively little to the squad, and has just a year left on his deal. Thus, it is unlikely they will ask for a large fee. La Real are looking for extra depth at the right-back position, having already signed Hamari Traore in the same position. Andoni Gorosabel is also competing for minutes.