Real Betis considering West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspurs stars as Sergio Canales replacement

On Wednesday, it was reported that Monterrey were close to finalising a deal with Real Betis for Sergio Canales. The two parties have agreed a fee for the 32-year-old, and there is an expectational that the move will be completed by the end of this week.

Canales has been a big player for Betis over the years, and he will certainly be missed in Manuel Pellegrini’s squad. As such, a sufficient replacement must now be sought out, and two targets have been identified.

According to Relevo, Betis have sounded out Giovani Lo Celso and Pablo Fornals as possible replacements for Canales. The former has previously played for Los Verdiblancos, and Tottenham Hotspur are expected to allow him to leave this summer.

West Ham United are also open to letting Fornals leave, and they would prefer a permanent transfer. Given that Betis will receive €15m for Canales, they should have the funds available to make a move for either.

Real Betis Sporting Director Ramon Planes will have a big job on his hands to replace Canales this summer, but the two options he has identified could be very good signings, providing either one is indeed signed.