Rayo Vallecano “closer than ever” to re-signing French central defender

Having lost head coach Andoni Iraola, as well as important players such as Fran Garcia and Alejandro Catena, Rayo Vallecano have been looking at something of a rebuild so far this summer.

Another player that they lost was Florian Lejeune. The Frenchman formed a solid partnership with Catena in central defence last season, although he had to return to Alaves following the expiration of his loan deal.

However, Rayo have been working on signing Lejeune on a permanent basis. They have had two offers rejected so far, but according to Relevo, they are close to agreeing terms with Alaves over the transfer of the Frenchman.

Alaves had been hoping to keep Lejeune as they prepare for their return to LaLiga, but given that he only has a year left on his current contract, their hand has been forced.

A deal could be completed in the next few days, and it would be a very good piece of business for Rayo Vallecano if they can get it over the line.

