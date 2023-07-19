Oriol Romeu pays money out of his own pocket in order to sign for Barcelona

On Wednesday, Barcelona announced the signing of Oriol Romeu from Catalan rivals Girona. The 31-year-old becomes their fourth signing of the summer, after Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque.

As reported by Sport, Barcelona have paid just €3.4m to sign Romeu, although the full transfer fee is believed to be €4m. The deficit was paid by Romeu, as well as his representative Magic Diaz.

Romeu renounced part of his salary, with Magic Diaz also waiving a percentage of their commission so that the overall figure reached €4m, Girona’s asking price for the veteran midfielder. It also meant that the deal could be expedited, which allowed Romeu to make the trip to the United States with the rest of his new teammates.

Romeu will take over the mantle of Sergio Busquets, who left the club at the end of last season. Barcelona will hope that Romeu will be a fine signing, and at the very least, it was a deal that was rather economical.