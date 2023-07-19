Monterrey officials travel to Andalusia to finalise Sergio Canales deal with Real Betis

Sergio Canales has been heavily linked with a move to Mexican side Monterrey over the last few weeks, and the deal is set to be completed within the next few days.

Monterrey have agreed terms with Real Betis over the transfer of the 32-year-old, with a deal believed to be worth €15m (€10m fixed fee, €5m add-ons). As a result, there are also small details left before the transfer is finalised.

Canales had been with his Betis teammates in England as part of their pre-season preparations, but he will now leave the camp in the next few days in order to secure the move, which will net €5m per season for three years.

According to Relevo, Monterrey officials will fly to Seville on Wednesday in the hope of finalising the move by the end of this week. They will hope to close the contracts with both Betis and Canales.

Canales will be a big loss for Real Betis, but attention must now turn to securing a replacement. Giovani Lo Celso has been linked in that regard, as has West Ham United’s Pablo Fornals.