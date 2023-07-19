Manchester City set sights on Barcelona star as potential Riyad Mahrez replacement

Barcelona are yet to make any of the major sales that had been promised this summer, but they may finally have a suitor capable and willing to spend a large sum.

Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez and Raphinha have all claimed that the Brazilian will remain at the club next season, and is keen to build on a promising second half of the season.

However that resolve may well be tested by Manchester City. Santi Aouna reports that should Riyad Mahrez accept an offer from Saudi Arabia, then City will pursue Raphinha as their top target to replace him.

🚨EXCL : 🔵🔴🇧🇷 #Liga | ◉ Raphinha is a top target for Manchester City if Riyad Mahrez leaves the club. The interest is concrete. ◉ Txiki Begiristain and Deco have already been in contact this week. ◉ Barça will listen any offer.https://t.co/6zaB8lKIpi pic.twitter.com/JdEFGq4qS0 — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) July 19, 2023

Raphinha scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists last season in his 50 appearances. After a tough start, losing his place to Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha provided a number of key goals and assists down the stretch for Barcelona.

Nevertheless, Raphinha is set to begin next season on the bench, with a fit Dembele ahead of him in the pecking order. Barcelona had earmarked Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres for sales, but with their finances stretched thin, may be tempted to change plans and accept an offer if one arrives.