La Liga striker receives four-year prison sentence for sexual abuse

Celta Vigo forward Santi Mina has been condemned to four years in prison following the resolution of his court appeal against sexual abuse.

Mina, 27, was accused of sexually abusing a woman in a campervan in Almeria in 2017. As Relevo report, Mina has had his four-year sentence confirmed, and he will be forced to pay the victim €25k in damages.

His appeal, based on inconsistency in the victim’s testimony, was dismissed on the basis that the contradictions were not relevant. The defence also appealed that the victim’s motives were of a spurious manner, and that she was seeking a financial reward from the trial – the victim did not seek any damages in the initial case.

Mina had spent the last season on loan in Saudi Arabia at Al Shabab, but returned on the expiration of his loan deal this summer. It is not yet clear whether Celta Vigo will maintain his contract, which has a year left on it, or whether they will seek grounds for dismissal.