Isco admits Real Madrid mistake, reveals desire for next destination

Former Real Madrid and Sevilla star Isco Alarcon has continued to be open and circumspect about his time at both clubs during a recent interview with Marca.

In the second part of his interview with the Madrid daily, he revealed where he hoped he would be heading this summer.

“I prioritise, on this occasion, going abroad. I have played in Valencia, Malaga, Seville and Madrid. I am excited about the experience of playing in another league, learning another language, growing personally also outside of Spain… I am not ruling out anything.”

Isco remains a free agent after his departure from Sevilla, and failed move to Union Berlin in January. He was not considering retirement though, and was keen to get back to football.

He also revealed the one thing he would like to achieve most in the game that he did not manage at Real Madrid.

“It seems difficult, to be honest. But I would love to win something with the national team. I have that thorn in my side, because I have only been able to play one World Cup. I have never been to the Euros, for example.”

Speaking on his time at Los Blancos, Isco admitted there was a point at which he should have departed, namely the summer after Julen Lopetegui was replaced by Santi Solari in the hotseat.

“That’s it. And from there on, Isco no longer existed for anyone. Not for the coach, not for the assistants, not for anyone. Nobody gave me explanations as to why I suddenly stopped having minutes and when I asked Solari directly he told me that nothing was wrong, but that the coach decides. I played, I remember, against Melilla and without saying a word, he left me several games in the stands like against Roma. Not even on the bench. He made me travel to leave me sitting watching the game in the stands. And I did not feel support from the club or from anyone. And now, looking back, that is when I see that I should have left.”

The 31-year-old went on to explain that taking that step goes against an internal belief in yourself.

“But leaving Madrid is very difficult. Because, as I was saying, I had always managed to reverse the situation. Other seasons, the club called me to tell me all the offers they had for me, or that they were going to sign players in my position and that it was going to be difficult for me to play, but I always replied that it had taken a lot to get where I was and that it didn’t matter, I competed with whomever was necessary. But this time it was different… I should have left.”

Previously Isco revealed that he had been approached by Barcelona to sign for them, and how he exited Sevilla – namely after a physical bust-up with Monchi.