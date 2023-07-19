‘He’s killing us’ – Real Madrid star on brutal preseason work with fitness coach

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde is probably considered one of the fittest in the squad at Valdebebas, but has confirmed that even he is struggling with their preseason routine.

Los Blancos finally have all of their squad back together, after those involved in internationals returned to the side this week. They will travel to the USA today in order to begin their preseason tour.

“He is killing us, but this is what gives you energy during the year,” Valverde said of Real Madrid fitness coach Antonio Pintus.

“It is going to give us that good feeling when the season is ending or in the middle, when other teams fall apart.”

Pintus is famous for his intense training regimes, and generally ensures that his teams peak for the final stages of the season. His impact at Los Blancos has been visible since he returned with Carlo Ancelotti in 2021.

More generally, Valverde is facing intense competition for his spot this season.

“It is a very important moment for me and I try to make the best of it.”

“I always think about enjoying things when it comes to Real Madrid. I try to keep learning, maturing as a footballer and as a person,” Valverde told Diario AS.

The Uruguayan is of course coming off the back of a season where he was accused of punching Villarreal’s Alex Baena, although the legal case against him has been dropped.

Los Blancos have reinforced their midfield this summer, with Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler, Joselu Mato and Fran Garcia all arriving. Many feel Los Blancos must recruit someone to fill the vacant number nine shirt, but Valverde is confident of a good season regardless.

“[We have] A great team, and if we all pull in the same direction, we are going to achieve great things.”