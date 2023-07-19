Former Real Madrid star Isco recounts approach from Barcelona

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon has admitted that he was approached by Barcelona while he was at Real Madrid. The creative midfielder, now a free agent, was surplus to requirements for much of the final four years of his time at Los Blancos, and the Blaugrana had hoped to take advantage.

Isco moved to Real Madrid from Malaga, and Barcelona were said to be interested in the playmaker then. Impressive with both Spain and Real Madrid, it appears Barcelona never stopped admiring him.

“Bartomeu called me and with what Bartomeu was paying at that time…” Isco told Marca.

“But I was very content in Madrid, with my teammates, with an incredible atmosphere in the dressing room… It was the team of my dreams, in which I had I won what I dreamed of… I wasn’t leaving Madrid for all of the gold in the world. The city is also wonderful. I was enjoying things so much in Madrid, I knew that I was not going to enjoy it as much anywhere else.”

Isco joined Sevilla at the end of his contract last summer, but left in December after things got physical with Sporting Director Monchi. He is currently on the lookout for a new club.

Without being spectacular at Sevilla, he was beginning to show shades of what he can bring before the World Cup last season, but now will have been at least nine months by the time he sets foot on a pitch again in a competitive environment.