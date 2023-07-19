Fabrizio Romano offers update on Yunus Musah talks with Milan

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah looks as if he will be on his way out of the club this summer, and the USMNT star has a particular destination in mind.

Musah, 20, is one of the brightest talents at Mestalla, but lost his place in the side during the final months of the season under Ruben Baraja. It looks as if he will be the sacrificial lamb for Valencia this summer too, as they look to bring in money.

Milan are favourites for his signature, with a potential deal in excess of €18m. Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside that despite Premier League interest, Musah was only considering one destination as things stand.

“AC Milan are in advanced talks over signing Yunus Musah from Valencia,” Romano said his Substack column.

“He’s also had interest from the Premier League from Fulham and Nottingham Forest.”

“Still, Milan have Champions League football and are leading the race. He wants to join them, and other clubs will only have an opportunity for him if Milan decide to leave the race.”

Valencia are unlikely to be too concerned about their midfield options next season, following the performances of Javi Guerra and Andre Almeida last campaign.

Musah will bring an excellent ability to drive with the ball through midfield, and an ability to speed up attacks if he does head to San Siro.