Barcelona will try to sign Joao Felix later this summer, deal “unfeasible” at this stage

Over the 24 hours, Spanish football news have been dominated by Joao Felix, following the Portuguese’s remarks about a possible move to Barcelona.

Felix admitted that it has “always been his dream” to play for Barcelona, and the LaLiga champions are looking into the possibility of making those dreams a reality.

Jorge Mendes, who has a close relationship with Barcelona and is also Felix’s agent, offered his client to the Blaugrana, according to Toni Juanmarti. While a deal is “unfeasible” at this stage, they will try to sign him if the opportunity presents itself between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona’s poor finances means that a deal is not possible at the moment, but if a major sale is made, particularly in the attacking department, then they will look to bring Felix in.

Furthermore, Barcelona will try to sign Felix under “discounted conditions”, so that the operation does not have a major negative effect on their financial situation.

Signing Felix would be a very strange move for Barcelona. He is certainly a fine player, although he has struggled over the last couple of years, but ultimately, he doesn’t particularly fit into Xavi Hernandez’s system. In that sense, it would perhaps be a good idea if the opportunity to make a deal does not present itself.