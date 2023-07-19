Barcelona to miss out on 18-year-old Brazilian striker

Barcelona are set to miss out on signing a second 18-year-old Brazilian striker this summer, as AS Monaco are poised to swoop for Deivid Washington.

The Blaugrana were looking at Deivid Washington, who has made 15 appearances for Santos, scoring twice. He looks as if he might be one of the next big promises to come out of Brazil, and like Angelo Gabriel, who was recently sold to Chelsea, Santos are looking for €15m.

🚨 If Barça Atlètic had gone up to the Segunda Divisón A, they would have signed Brazilian striker Deivid Washington (18) of Santos. Now there's no margin for FFP and AS Monaco is likely his next destination.

The Blaugrana were in talks over a deal, and had €3m that Santos owed them to negotiate with too. However the failure of Barca Atletic to make it up to Segunda, falling short in the playoffs, means that they will not have space in their salary limit.

Nottingham Forest and AS Monaco are both interested in Washington too, but Sport say the French side are poised to land him. Their Sporting Director, Brazilian Thiago Scuro, also has connections in his native country.