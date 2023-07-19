Barcelona starlets commit future to the club after penning respective five-year and three-year deals

It has been a very productive few weeks for Barcelona. Having already signed Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque during this summer’s transfer window, they also added Oriol Romeu to their ranks on Wednesday.

There has also been progress on keeping existing players at the club, and two of their most promising youngsters are the focus of this at present.

Alejandro Balde has been in talks over a new deal for several weeks now, and Fabrizio Romano has now reported that the 19-year-old has now signed a five-year contract, keeping him at Barcelona until 2028.

Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde have both signed new long term deals with Barcelona — as revealed 🚨🔵🔴✍🏻 Lamine Yamal signs until June 2026. Alejandro Balde signs until June 2028. Completed, sealed. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/mptEDhb1tp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023

Balde will be Barcelona’s undisputed first-choice left-back going forward, following the departure of Jordi Alva at the end of last season. He will continue being an extremely valuable player for Xavi Hernandez.

Lamine Yamal, who turned 16 last week, has also signed his first professional contract at the club, which will keep him in Catalonia until 2026. All that remains is for Barcelona to announce the new contracts for Balde and Yamal.