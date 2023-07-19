Barcelona midfielder left out of preseason tour to US as exit talk grows

Barcelona youngster Nico Gonzalez has been left out of their squad to head to the USA, fuelling further talk of an exit for the 21-year-old.

Nico spent last season on loan at Valencia, where he put in some solid performances but missed several months through injury too. He returned to work with the rest of the Barcelona squad last week.

Amid talk of an impending exit, manager Xavi Hernandez supposedly had a conversation with Nico on Tuesday, explaining to him that he would not get the minutes he needs for his development. Portuguese giants Porto have been linked with a loan move for Nico, but that has been put on pause.

Now with Xavi leaving him off the tour, it seems almost certain he will leave Barcelona this summer, be it on loan or not. Seemingly discussions with Porto have been put on hold due to the fact he has received an alternate option within La Liga.

A number of other youngsters have been included in the squad, with Aleix Garrido, Alex Valle, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, Ander Astralaga, Marc Casado and Mikayil Faye all travelling with the squad. New signing Oriol Romeu also joins the team, having taken part in his first training session on Wednesday morning.