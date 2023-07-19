Barcelona-Manchester City swap deal could be excellent opportunity for both clubs

Barcelona have been very active in the transfer market so far this summer, having already completed the signings of Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Oriol Romeu, with Vitor Roque also set to join the club next year.

These additions have certainly made Barcelona stronger, and many people could take to new betting sites in order to back Xavi Hernandez’s side for success in 2023-24, following on from their LaLiga title last season.

Barcelona are still working on more additions, and one of the areas that Xavi wishes to improve in is midfield. He wants a creative playmaker added to his squad, and he and the club’s preferred target is Bernardo Silva.

Bernardo is off the back of an outstanding season with Manchester City, in which he helped them secure a historic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, the first in their history.

Despite this, Bernardo is reportedly open to leaving, and he has identified Barcelona as his preferred next destination. However, he will be too expensive for the Blaugrana to buy with a fee, although a swap deal could be a consideration.

Man City are reportedly interested in signing Raphinha as a possible replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who looks likely to become the latest star to make the move to Saudi Arabia. Raphinha previously played for Leeds United in the Premier League, and he could be about to return there this summer.

A deal between Barcelona and Man City involving Raphinha and Bernardo makes a lot of sense for both sides. The latter would be an exceptional pickup, and would no doubt improve Xavi’s side as a whole. Furthermore, he can also play on the right wing, so he is a suitable replacement for Raphinha.

Raphinha had an impressive first season at Barcelona, but he is unlikely to displace Ousmane Dembele as first choice on the right wing. As such, Barcelona can afford to let him leave (especially if Bernardo is his replacement) and he would fit in very well at Man City.

With Mahrez (and hypothetically Bernardo) away, Raphinha would likely be first choice at Man City, which would allow him to become an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s side. It would also allow him to play in the best team in world football, which was shown last season.

It remains to be seen whether this possibility is explored by Barcelona and/or Man City, but if it is, it would be an operation that suits both parties, and possibly both players too.

By Alejandro Fernandez