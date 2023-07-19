Atletico Madrid identify 22-year-old Argentine as primary striker target

On Wednesday, it was reported that Atletico Madrid have been working on a deal for a new striker. Although it had not been known who that, a new report from Relevo have identified it as Lucas Beltran.

Beltran plays for River Plate, and the 22-year-old has scored 15 goals in 31 appearances for the Argentine giants, managed by former Atletico, Malaga and Espanyol defender Martin Demichelis.

With Alvaro Morata looking likely to leave Atletico this summer, club officials have been working on a deal for Beltran. He has a €25m release clause, although Los Colchoneros will hope to reduce the fee during negotiations.

🚨| JUST IN: Diego Simeone has given his approval for the signing of River Plate forward Lucas Beltran. If the deal cannot be completed due to economic reasons, the safest alternative is Betis' Borja Iglesias. [🥇: @relevo]

If a deal for Beltran falls through, Atletico have identified Real Betis’ Borja Iglesias as a backup option. Diego Simeone is a fan of the 30-year-old, and it is believed that he would cost less than Beltran.

It remains to be seen who Atletico Madrid sign as a Morata replacement, providing the Spanish international does indeed move to Italy this summer. Beltran appears to be a good option, as is Iglesias.