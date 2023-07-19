Alvaro Morata absent from Atletico Madrid training as speculation over departure ramps up

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Atletico Madrid and possible departures over the last few weeks. Namely, Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata have both been heavily linked with moves away this summer.

While Felix’s situation looks complicated, Morata’s looks more clear cut – a departure is extremely likely. The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Italy, with AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Roma all interested in signing him.

Further fuel has been added to the fire, with El Partidazo de COPE reporting that Morata was absent from training at Atletico on Wednesday.

💥 Informa @JaviGomezCh 🔴⚪️ El @Atleti entrena con @joaofelix70 y sin @AlvaroMorata en la segunda sesión del día 🤕 Joao vendado en su mano izquierda ❌ Reinildo y Barrios 📻 #PartidazoCOPEpic.twitter.com/Yt0q0kKdSt — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) July 19, 2023

Interestingly, Felix, who has incurred the wrath of his Atletico teammates with his admission of wanting to join Barcelona, was involved, although it appears that Morata is much more likely to leave in the immediate future.

Morata’s representatives have held talks with Inter this week, and that is certainly one option for the Spanish international. While it remains to be seen where he ends up his summer, it is expected that he won’t be at Atletico Madrid for too much longer.