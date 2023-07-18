Vinicius Junior goes public on relationship with Mexican singer

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior took over the responsibility from Karim Benzema last season as their leader in attack, and continued his ascension towards becoming a global star. With it comes extra attention.

The Brazilian spent his holidays back in Brazil where he was seen with teammates Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo Goes. Yet it was not only his colleagues that he was spotted with.

Vinicius has been friends with Mexican singer Kenia Os for several years now, and previously has even publicly taken to social media to quash reports that they were seeing each other.

That was two years ago though, and as per Marca, the pair were seen in Rio de Janeiro, Vinicius’ home city, hand-in-hand together seeing some of the very spectacular sights.

Os began her career as a Youtube star in Mexico, before launching a singing career in 2018, which she maintains alongside being an influencer on social media.

Vinicius is now back in Spain, as he undergoes physical tests before Real Madrid head to the USA for their preseason tour. He will be charged with leading the line for Real Madrid this season unless further reinforcements arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.