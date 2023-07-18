Barcelona Real Madrid

Spain captain apologises for cultural faux pas in New Zealand ahead of World Cup

Spain captain Ivana Andres has apologised to the Maori people of New Zealand, following an insensitive imitation of the haka.

The Spanish Federation posted a video of four members of the Spain side doing an impression of the haka ahead of the World Cup, which is taking place in New Zealand. The haka is a traditional dance of the native Maori people, often performed ahead of sporting events.

The video created fury from the Maori population in New Zealand, who deemed it disrespectful.

Spain since deleted the video, and Real Madrid captain Andres apologised on behalf of her teammates Jenni Hermoso, Laia Codina, Salma Paralluelo and Misa Rodriguez, as per Relevo.

“We’ve only been in New Zealand for a few days and we still have a lot to learn about your culture.”

They attended a celebration of the beginning of the new year called the Matariki in Maori, where Andres presented them with a Spanish shirt, and again apologised for the insensitivity. They were welcomed by the Maori, who performed a real haka for them too.

“On behalf of the Spanish National Team, I want to show our gratitude for this wonderful welcoming act and for sharing with us your possible resources and the hospitality that we are enjoying here […] We also face this Matariki with renewed spirits, eager, to learn, to enjoy, to share, to achieve success for our successes, and to apologise for our mistakes in order to be a little better every day.”

Spain face Costa Rica in their first group game this Friday, with Japan and Zambia to come in their group. La Roja will be hoping to delve into the latter stages of the competition under controversial manager Jorge Vilda.

Posted by

Tags Haka New Zealand Spain La Roja World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News